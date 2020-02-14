Description

The sessions can provide guidance on retirement plans, distribution of assets, rules and taxes, and land transfers in order to make a smooth transition to the next generation of farmers.

The event will include:

Assistance for farming families to learn more about the issues involved when succession planning

Hour-long appointment with a solicitor one-to-one

A chance to consider the farm and farmhouse’s future including inheritance and responsibilities involved with the farming enterprise

Minimise tax liabilities and financial issues

Eligible registered Farming Connect businesses can book an appointment at one of our surgeries. Further information on eligibility can be found here.

For information regarding the surgery, your eligibility to attend and to book a place please contact Delyth Jones – 01970 600174 | [email protected]

Cost:Free

WHEN:14th May 2020 – 09:00 – 17:00

WHERE:Llanelli