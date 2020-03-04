Description

Join fellow business owners and entrepreneurs in a friendly, informal networking environment at the Springfield Hotel, Holywell

Our events take place every second Tuesday of every month, 9.30am to 11.30am. Tickets cost £5.00 for FSB members and £7.50 for non members, including VAT, and includes light refreshments.

All welcome, so why not bring a friend or colleague?

Each attendee will have two minutes to describe their business to the group, followed by informal networking. If you don’t want to speak to the whole group – don’t worry!

All events are in a supportive, unpressured environment, connecting you with potential clients or suppliers. A table will be available for business cards and promotional literature.

**Please note, booking online is essential – we are no longer able to take any cash payments on arrival. We thank you for your understanding**

#FSBConnect North Wales is one of many #FSBConnect events run across the UK. Be sure to follow @FSBNorthWales for regular information to support your business.

Please watch this space for details of speakers. If you would like the opportunity to tell your business story, please contact us.

For general booking enquiries regarding the event please contact [email protected] or call 07917 162779

For further enquiries regarding this or other #FSBConnect events in the area, please contact Sandra Donoghue, FSB North Wales Area Leader, 07748 528505

Cost:Members: £5.00 – Non members: £7.50

Book Here

WHEN:14th April 2020 – 09:30 – 11:30

WHERE:Holywell – Springfield Hotel & Health Club

SOURCE:fsb.org.uk