£14 Million Boost for Welsh Food and Drink Businesses



BlasCymru/TasteWales 2021 has helped identify an estimated £14m in new and potential business deals for Welsh food and drink businesses, according to initial feedback.

The event which took place in October at the ICCW in Newport provided an opportunity to showcase food and drink from Wales.

More than 100 food and drink businesses from Wales took part with 21 of these being established during the Covid pandemic.

In total, 1,695 Covid-secure meetings took place as part of the “Meet the Buyer” brokerage between trade buyers and Welsh food and drink businesses, including virtual discussions.

200 trade buyers were in attendance and this included most of the major retailers and key foodservice and hospitality trade partners as well as UK-based international dignitaries.

During the event, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths launched a new Export Advisory Group. This will be vital in helping further develop exports for the food and drink industry in Wales. It supports the Welsh Government’s A Vision for the Food & Drink industry from 2021 which aims to build on the sector’s success in Wales with the key aim of helping ensure a flourishing food and drink industry with a global reputation for excellence.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: