Description

We have a range of topics to help businesses affected by COVID-19. This online course outlines how to use social media to diversify online and create a new ‘business as usual’.

We will cover:

Building a social media strategy

Different approaches to stand out

Creating more engagement

Promoting your local service

What we will deliver?

Free business workshops: learn practical ways to make the most of online tools and technologies for quick wins and big improvements

Tailored 1:1 support: get a one-to-one advice session with a Digital Business Adviser to talk about your business needs and receive a custom-made plan

Website review: get a free review of your website to find areas you could improve to increase your online visibility and customer awareness

Register for this free event now! Or book direct on 03332 408329

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:13th May 2020 – 12:15 – 14:15

WHERE:Online