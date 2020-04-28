13th May – Online In Discussion with Dame Carolyn Fairbairn – CBI Director-General

13th May – Online In Discussion with Dame Carolyn Fairbairn – CBI Director-General

Description

Join CBI Director-General, Dame Carolyn Fairbairn at this exclusive online member event. Carolyn will share her unique insights on the current political, economic and business landscape with senior business leaders.

Due to COVID-19 the Director General will no longer be visiting Wales but will still join an online discussion with Members. In such extraordinary times Carolyn will be able to give her insight and share her dealings with Government during such unprecedent times.

Attend this member-only event and you will:

Hear the CBI’s latest interactions with Government through Carolyn’s role as CBI Director-General

Gain fresh perspectives and intelligence on key issues and challenges affecting business, before posing questions to Carolyn during our Chatham House Q&A

Who should attend?

This event is only open to CBI members and is aimed at CEO / Chair level.

If you have any questions:

Please contact the Event Manager Lisa Peterson.

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:13th May 2020 – 11:30 – 13:00 EDT

WHERE:Online

SOURCE:eventbrite.co.uk/