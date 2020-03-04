Description
Come and meet the South West Wales Chamber of Commerce Members!
This is our second Business Festival in West Wales where you can come along and meet some of our members, network, and also see what the stunning Stradey Park Hotel & Spa has to offer.
Free to enter, plenty of parking and lots of connections to be made.
Facilitated By : South Wales Chamber of Commerce
Sponsored By : Stradey Park Hotel & Spa
Exhibitor spaces are available to members only – More Information Here
Cost:Free
Book Here
WHEN:13th May 2020 – 10:00 – 14:00
WHERE:Carmarthenshire – Stradey Park Hotel & Spa
SOURCE:my.southwaleschamber.co.uk