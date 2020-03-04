Description

Come and meet the South West Wales Chamber of Commerce Members!

This is our second Business Festival in West Wales where you can come along and meet some of our members, network, and also see what the stunning Stradey Park Hotel & Spa has to offer.

Free to enter, plenty of parking and lots of connections to be made.

Facilitated By : South Wales Chamber of Commerce

Sponsored By : Stradey Park Hotel & Spa

Exhibitor spaces are available to members only – More Information Here

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:13th May 2020 – 10:00 – 14:00

WHERE:Carmarthenshire – Stradey Park Hotel & Spa

SOURCE:my.southwaleschamber.co.uk