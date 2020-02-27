Description

Join fellow business owners and entrepreneurs in a friendly, informal environment at the UWTSD’s Business School for the next high quality FSB networking breakfast.

Events are held on the second Friday of every month, 8:30am – 10:30am.

The cooked breakfast, provided by the new catering management at the Business School, has been fantastic at our previous events. Why not come along and enjoy a delicious breakfast while making connections with like-minded business owners from across the area.

All welcome, including non-members, so why not bring a friend/colleague. Network like a pro with our 10 top tips for amazing networking.

After informal networking over breakfast, attendees will be given the opportunity to promote their business and hear others do the same, all in a supportive, unpressured environment. Please bring any promotional literature you might have.

We look forward to welcoming you!

If you have any questions regarding booking this event, please email [email protected] or call 07917 162779

For any further queries regarding this or other FSB events in the area, please contact Development Manager [email protected] or call 07912 240946

Cost:£6 per person, inclusive of VAT, and include breakfast and refreshments

WHEN:13th March 2020 – 08:30 – 10:30

WHERE:Swansea – Swansea Business School

