13th March – Cardiff
Latin America & Caribbean UK Roadshow

Want to get the latest on the business environment and export opportunities in Latin America and the Caribbean (LatAC)?

Are you an experienced exporter thinking of expanding to a region full of vibrant and exciting markets? The Welsh Government is hosting the Department of International Trades Latin America & Caribbean UK Roadshow

Why attend?

  • LatAC is home to over 650 million people who have seen their economy double in the past decade.
  • It’s a region open to trade: 1 in 10 of the 300 free trade agreements in force worldwide have been signed by LatAC countries.
  • Consumers are demanding innovative and ever-higher-quality products and services.
  • UK’s exports to the region follow an upward trend yet there’s an untapped potential of more than £4.5 billion.

Understand how geopolitical flashpoints translate into actual commercial opportunities

What can you expect?

Morning plenary with sector- and market-focused information plus fellow Welsh companies sharing how they have succeeded in the region. You will benefit from dedicated time with our market experts and through one-to-one meetings you will:

  • Gain specific market insights and identify potential partners
  • Have a unique chance to test and solidify business strategies
  • Learn about the main conferences/trade shows in the region in 2020/21

 The roadshow will mainly look at opportunities in the following markets:

  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • the Caribbean
  • Colombia
  • Mexico

Open to all Welsh businesses with export growth ambitions. Not for intermediaries or suppliers of international trade services

Cost:Free
Book Here

WHEN:13th March 2020 – 09:00 – 16:00
WHERE:Cardiff – Hilton Hotel

SOURCE:wales.business-events.org.uk

 