Description
Want to get the latest on the business environment and export opportunities in Latin America and the Caribbean (LatAC)?
Are you an experienced exporter thinking of expanding to a region full of vibrant and exciting markets? The Welsh Government is hosting the Department of International Trades Latin America & Caribbean UK Roadshow
Why attend?
- LatAC is home to over 650 million people who have seen their economy double in the past decade.
- It’s a region open to trade: 1 in 10 of the 300 free trade agreements in force worldwide have been signed by LatAC countries.
- Consumers are demanding innovative and ever-higher-quality products and services.
- UK’s exports to the region follow an upward trend yet there’s an untapped potential of more than £4.5 billion.
Understand how geopolitical flashpoints translate into actual commercial opportunities
What can you expect?
Morning plenary with sector- and market-focused information plus fellow Welsh companies sharing how they have succeeded in the region. You will benefit from dedicated time with our market experts and through one-to-one meetings you will:
- Gain specific market insights and identify potential partners
- Have a unique chance to test and solidify business strategies
- Learn about the main conferences/trade shows in the region in 2020/21
The roadshow will mainly look at opportunities in the following markets:
- Argentina
- Brazil
- the Caribbean
- Colombia
- Mexico
Open to all Welsh businesses with export growth ambitions. Not for intermediaries or suppliers of international trade services
Cost:Free
Book Here
WHEN:13th March 2020 – 09:00 – 16:00
WHERE:Cardiff – Hilton Hotel
SOURCE:wales.business-events.org.uk