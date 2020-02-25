Description

Are you an experienced exporter thinking of expanding to a region full of vibrant and exciting markets? The Welsh Government is hosting the Department of International Trades Latin America & Caribbean UK Roadshow

Why attend?

LatAC is home to over 650 million people who have seen their economy double in the past decade.

It’s a region open to trade: 1 in 10 of the 300 free trade agreements in force worldwide have been signed by LatAC countries.

Consumers are demanding innovative and ever-higher-quality products and services.

UK’s exports to the region follow an upward trend yet there’s an untapped potential of more than £4.5 billion.

Understand how geopolitical flashpoints translate into actual commercial opportunities

What can you expect?

Morning plenary with sector- and market-focused information plus fellow Welsh companies sharing how they have succeeded in the region. You will benefit from dedicated time with our market experts and through one-to-one meetings you will:

Gain specific market insights and identify potential partners

Have a unique chance to test and solidify business strategies

Learn about the main conferences/trade shows in the region in 2020/21

The roadshow will mainly look at opportunities in the following markets:

Argentina

Brazil

the Caribbean

Colombia

Mexico

Open to all Welsh businesses with export growth ambitions. Not for intermediaries or suppliers of international trade services

Cost:Free

WHEN:13th March 2020 – 09:00 – 16:00

WHERE:Cardiff – Hilton Hotel

