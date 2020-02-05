Description

Join us for a Breakfast Briefing on Influencing Leadership with 2020 CIPR President, Jenni Field

As we enter a new year, with fresh challenges ahead, what do we need to do to help shape the direction of our organisations and businesses?

As PR and Communications professionals, how can we best influence our leaders and clients? And, as women, how can we equip ourselves to be effective in our roles and profession?

Come and hear from the new CIPR President, Jenni Field, who will talk to us about what she thinks are the big challenges in 2020 and what needs to change, both within the PR profession and within ourselves, to be truly effective.

Join us for our first breakfast briefing event and network with like-minded colleagues to help you refresh and recharge.

Jenni Field has over 15 years’ experience in communications. As Director of Redefining Communications, she specialises in internal communications – helping organisations go from chaos to calm; working with organisations to help them understand how to get teams to work together better and operations to work more efficiently.

Working at Director level for a global pharmaceutical company Jenni has worked in the public sector, defence, advertising and retail and hospitality industries. Working with a remote workforce, running a global communications function for a FTSE250 business her experience in gaining buy-in at a senior level, creating functions from scratch and creating campaigns that put the employee voice at the heart are all in her skillset.

Jenni is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR), a Chartered practitioner, qualified in internal communications and is a regular speaker on a range of topics linked to communication in the workplace. She is a Board Director for Chartered Institute of Public Relations and is the CIPR President for 2020.

Cost:£14.95

Book Here

WHEN:13th February 2020 – 08:30 – 10:00 GMT

WHERE:Cardiff – Park Plaza Hotel

SOURCE:eventbrite.co.uk