£134m Unlocked for South East Wales as Cardiff Capital Region Passes UK Gateway Review

Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) has secured approval of its second Gateway Review, unlocking the release of £134 million in UK Government funding to support economic growth across South East Wales over the next five years.

The successful review confirms that CCR has met the requirements set by the UK Government to continue delivering its City Deal investment programme, recognising strong progress, effective governance and growing economic impact since the first Gateway Review in 2021.

CCR was established in 2017 as a partnership of ten local authorities, working with the UK and Welsh Governments to deliver a £1.2 billion City Deal to drive economic growth, jobs and investment across South East Wales.

Since its first Gateway Review in 2021, Cardiff Capital Region has significantly accelerated the pace and scale of delivery, moving from just five investments in delivery at the time of the initial review to a broad portfolio of projects now underway.

CCR's focus on priority sectors such as compound semiconductors, cyber, fintech, creative industries and medtech was highlighted as a key strength, alongside its innovative evergreen investment approach, designed to generate long‑term, sustainable economic returns for the region.

Mary Ann Brocklesby, CCR's Chair, said:

“We have come a long way since our first Gateway Review and are proud this independent assessment recognises the impact of Cardiff Capital Region's investments. “We have created and safeguarded more than 5,000 jobs, supported more than 2,700 people to upskill or reskill, and delivered more than 83,000 square metres of new space, boosting private investment and business confidence across South East Wales. “We are proud that our investments are helping build a more resilient regional economy and deliver lasting benefits for our communities.”

Responding to the findings of the Gateway Review, The Rt Hon Rachel Reeves MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said:

“This new funding for Cardiff Capital Region is a direct result of the hard work and collaboration that has already seen nearly 4,000 jobs created and thousands of people helped to retrain. “Our economic plan is the right one for the for the people of South East Wales. This money means more real jobs, skills training and business support for people right across the region – making sure prosperity reaches every part of the UK, not just a few.”

Welsh Government Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, said:

“Congratulations to Cardiff Capital Region on the successful outcome of their 10-year Gateway Review. The next phase of the City Deal will provide opportunities to deliver more transformational projects, particularly in key priority sectors such as compound semiconductors, with wide economic benefits in the region. “As the new Welsh Government, we look forward to continued collaboration with CCR and other partners as the City Deal continues to improve prosperity across the South East Wales region and beyond.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said: