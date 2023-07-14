130+ Girls Attend Event Designed to Attract More Young Women into Male-dominated Industries

More than 130 young women attended an event designed to attract females into engineering and construction.

Hosted by Coleg Cambria’s Bersham Road site in Wrexham, the taster day was enjoyed by pupils aged seven to 13 years old from schools across north east Wales.

They were given a tour of the £10m complex, met with leading names from industry and had a go at a series of practical challenges and tasks with staff in numerous departments, including Fabrication and Welding, Automotive Engineering, Plastering, Painting, Joinery, Plumbing, Electrical Engineering and more.

Among them were learners from Victoria Community Primary School in Wrexham, whose headteacher Debbie Eccles said: “Our pupils had a fantastic time at the event, they absolutely loved it. Next year I will bring more girls!”

Elaine Whybro, a Year 5/6 teacher at Penygelli Primary School in Coedpoeth, added:

“The girls had an amazing time and learned a lot. The lecturers who taught them were fantastic and really spoke at their level. “I talked to the students afterwards and quite a few of them did say they would like to work in engineering and construction, which is probably the best feedback we could ever give – thanks so much to everyone involved.”

Amelie Owens, a Year 9 Argoed High School student, was in agreement and said:

“I really enjoyed the whole experience, and the welding was great fun. “The teachers were really helpful and kind, and overall it was a great opportunity. It has definitely made me think about careers in this field and going on to study engineering in the future.”

Karl Jackson, Assistant Principal for the Institute of Technology and Site Lead at Bersham Road, was thrilled with the response.

“Coleg Cambria has held these events for several years now as we want to play our part in breaking down barriers for young women in Wrexham and beyond,” said Karl. “Construction and engineering are historically male-dominated fields but as we’ve demonstrated there is an appetite and opportunities out there for girls who want to pursue a career in these areas. “The feedback has been fantastic, we are thankful to everyone who came along and will continue to work closely with local schools to support the next generation of female engineers, trades and construction workers.”

