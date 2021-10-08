13 UK Property Awards for Redrow

Flintshire-headquartered Redrow has scooped 13 awards in the UK Property Awards, including two regional wins in Wales and a national award for the best developer website.

The Henley at Redrow’s Churchlands development in the sought-after Cardiff suburb of Lisvane won the Wales Residential Interior Show Home award and Millstone View, Penymynydd in Flintshire was named winner of the Wales Residential Development category.

The FTSE-250 premium housebuilder won in ten further English regions, from the north east and north west through the Midlands and into the east and south east of England for both its developments and its show homes.

Redrow will find out later this month if any of its regional winners will go on to receive the coveted Five Star award during a ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

Now in its 28th year, the UK Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts and cover over 45 different residential and commercial categories.

Judging focuses on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability. The judging panel is chaired by House of Lords members Lord Caithness, Lord Best, and Lord Waverley.

Matt Grayson, Redrow’s group customer & marketing director, said:

“The UK Property Awards represent a mark of excellence for the winners. We’re pleased to have been recognised in 12 of the regional categories for a mix of our developments and individual show homes, which demonstrates we are pushing the envelope in terms of both development and interior design. “We’re also particularly thrilled to have received a national award for our website redrow.co.uk following our rebrand brand refresh earlier this year. We look forward to the ceremony on October 29 and are keeping our fingers crossed for some five star winners.”

The UK awards are one of eight regional heats – alongside Arabia, Europe, Africa, Canada, Central & South America, the Caribbean, USA, and Asia Pacific – with the highest scorers of each of the categories going on to compete at the International Property Awards at the end of the year.

About Redrow

Redrow was established in 1974 and today is one of the most successful and acclaimed homebuilders in the country. For the year to 27th June 2021, Redrow built more than 5,500 premium new homes across England and Wales.

Over Redrow’s history, spanning more than 45 years, it has earned a unique reputation for quality, building beautiful homes and creating a better way to live. Redrow strives to develop Thriving Communities by Building Responsibly and Valuing People, all while engaging with colleagues and stakeholders. This enables Redrow to deliver significant value to investors and the wider community. Redrow is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. For the year ending 27th June 2021, the Group reported revenue of £1.9bn.

In Q3 2020, Redrow achieved the Global Good Company of the Year Silver award in recognition of its social impact and launched its ‘Nature for People’ biodiversity strategy, established as part of a long-standing partnership with charity The Wildlife Trusts. In June 2021, Redrow was included in the FT’s inaugural listing of Europe’s Climate Leaders for achieving significant reductions in its greenhouse gas emissions between 2014 and 2019.

Over the past year, Redrow has consistently been rated as ‘excellent’ on Trustpilot and once again achieved the Five Star Customer Satisfaction award from the Home Builders’ Federation (HBF). Redrow is also one of just eight UK construction companies to be named a Diversity Leader in the Financial Times’ inaugural list of European leaders for workplace diversity and inclusion.

Visit redrow.co.uk for more detail.