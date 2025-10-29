£13 Million Nature-Based Wetland Storm Overflow Opens in Torfaen

A pioneering £13 million wetland storm overflow has been officially opened in New Inn -the first project of its kind in the UK.

The Welsh Government’s Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies visited the Pont-y-felin Lane site last week alongside Welsh Water Chief Executive Peter Perry, Cllr Susan Morgan, Executive Member for Waste and Sustainability, and ward councillors.

A newly constructed wetland has been designed using a network of reedbeds and pools where native wetland plants will naturally filter pollutants and clean the excess water.

A storm overflow will normally release a combination of waste and excess rainwater to the river during heavy rainfall. Here, it will be directed through the constructed wetland before the treated water is then safely released into the Afon Lwyd, significantly reducing the impact on the river and the Afon Wysg / Usk (Special Area of Conservation) downstream.

By replacing a traditional engineering solution such as installing large concrete storage tanks with this nature-based design, Welsh Water has saved £40 million and avoided over 3,000 tonnes of carbon emissions. The result is a low-carbon, scalable and environmentally friendly model that brings long terms benefits for local communities and wildlife.

The projects forms part of Welsh Water’s £2.5bn investment over the next five years on projects to improve the environment, reduce storm overflows, restore river health and strengthen ecosystem resilience.

The site is now fully operational and treating storm overflows. Over the coming weeks, the site will gradually become accessible to the wider community for them to explore and enjoy.

Cllr Sue Morgan, Executive Member for Waste and Sustainability, who attended the event with ward councillors Rosemary Matthews, John James and Nick Byrne, said:

“This exciting scheme protects our river, enhances the local area and helps us cope with the increasingly unpredictable weather patterns we are seeing. It's a great example of the public sector across Wales working together to tackle the impacts of climate change.”

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:

“Projects like Pont-y-felin show what’s possible when we work with natural processes rather than against them – delivering bold, nature-based solutions that deliver cleaner water, lower emissions, and real community value. “We want to see more of this across Wales; projects that protect our precious waterways, support biodiversity, and create lasting benefits for our communities – ensuring we build a more sustainable and resilient Wales for future generations.”

Peter Perry, CEO of Welsh Water, said:

“We’re proud to be playing a leading role in restoring and protecting Wales’ waterways. Pont-y-felin is a powerful example of how we can work with nature to improve river water quality and build climate resilience. “We’re committed to delivering more green, innovative projects like this – solutions that benefit both the environment and future generations.”

In addition to its ecological benefits, the site features new footpaths, seating areas, and educational signage, transforming it into a vibrant green space for local residents and visitors.