Description

Free to attend for HR professionals and business owners – Limited Spaces Remaining.

Effective leadership is vital to the success of any organisation, and leaders who are achieving lasting success are the ones who possess a positive outlook on life. A positive attitude not only determines your level of contentment it also impacts how others interact with you, and your language has a significant effect on your attitude, impacting your beliefs, your thoughts and in turn, your actions and choices.

The HR function plays a fundamental role in developing a positive company culture, and in this breakfast workshop, Caroline Gavin of 4positivegrowth will share insights, tools and techniques to challenge your thinking, empower your language and boost positivity in you and your company culture.

Expert speaker:

The event will be hosted by Cath Harrison, MD of recruitment marketing company JVP Group, and we’ll be joined by our specialist speaker Caroline Gavin, owner of 4positivegrowth.

4positivegrowth – Positive Growth for you, your people, your business

Caroline is a qualified Executive Coach and NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) practitioner and has over 20 years’ experience leading teams and delivering growth within the corporate environment. She has a deep appreciation and understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing leaders today. Caroline is passionate about growth and her business, 4positivegrowth helps individuals, businesses and teams unlock and maximise their potential for personal and business growth, through a combination of consultancy, coaching and NLP.

Where can I park?

There is plenty of free parking in front of the building.

Invitations are exclusive for HR professionals and business owners, with spaces limited in numbers, so book your Free Ticket today.

For any queries regarding this event, please contact Sion at JVP Group on 01745 774 955 or email si[email protected].

Please note: booking requests for free tickets will only be accepted from HR professionals and business owners.

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:12th May 2020 – 9:00am to 11:00am

WHERE:St Asaph – JVP Group