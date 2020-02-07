Description

Scientists agree we have entered a period of abrupt climate breakdown and we are in the midst of a mass extinction of our own making.

Extinction Rebellion is an international apolitical network using non-violent direct action to persuade governments to act justly on the Climate and Ecological Emergency.

They have three demands in the UK:

1. Tell the Truth

2. Act Now

3. Beyond Politics

Join us at our breakfast event on 12th February in Llandudno, this will be a popular event so book early!

Cost:Free – £31.64

WHEN:12th February 202 – 08:30 – 10:30 GMT

WHERE:Llandudno – TBC

