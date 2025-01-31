12,500-Acre Organic Farm Targets Net Zero with Raft of Innovative ‘Green’ Developments

An award-winning organic farm estate continues to raise the bar for sustainable practices in retail and agriculture.

Rhug Estate, near Corwen in Denbighshire, unveiled a series of innovative schemes and initiatives in the last 12 months, as it targets net-zero emissions.

Having introduced green energy projects ranging from 4KW to 5MW – including wind, solar, hydro and heat pumps – the 12,500-acre site invested in new technology to further lower its carbon footprint, notably an electric forklift.

Recent developments included the transition from standard cardboard and polystyrene mail order packaging to FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified cardboard boxes, and wool thermal liners to maintain cool temperatures and meat quality during transportation, saving more than one tonne of CO2 annually.

After securing a prestigious Royal Warrant of Appointment from His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen – one of just seven businesses in Wales to have been selected for the accolade – Rhug Estate owner Lord Newborough says they will do even more for the ‘circular economy’ in 2025.

“Every decision we make is to improve the service and quality of products we offer our valued customers and suppliers while ensuring we remain at the forefront of advances in technology and sustainable business practices,” said Lord Newborough. “In 2024 we set a new benchmark for the sector and there are plans to do more this year, as we strive to lower our carbon footprint and become even more energy efficient. “The refurbishment of our headquarters was an example of that, as we installed external insulation and cladding and an air source heat pump, upgrades which should reduce heating related emissions by up to 4.5 tonnes of CO2e each year. “Our farm shop and café have also seen improvements, with labelled recycling areas encouraging responsible waste management in support of our waste reduction goals. “We have also continued our partnership with Too Good to Go, and Field Fare, which offer frozen, loose, and individually packaged produce, helping to reduce waste, minimise packaging materials, and extend product shelf life.”

As a result of these and other moves toward net zero, the Estate achieved Planet Mark Business Certification, which verifies and measures carbon and social data to reduce emissions and achieve UN SDGs (Sustainability Development Goals).

One of the biggest transformations has been the ongoing trial of regenerative farming practices – such as minimum tillage, a rotational grazing process and cover cropping – to minimise soil disturbance, protect soil health, and ensure the land remains covered all year round.

Meanwhile, all feed for ewes is now grown on the farm, and the popular Rhug Wild Beauty range goes from strength to strength, a collection of products using ingredients foraged on-site.