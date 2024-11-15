12,500-acre Organic Farm Talks Turkey Ahead of Christmas Event Series

Rhug Estate will present customers and visitors with a series of pre-Christmas gifts over the coming weeks.

The 12,500-acre farm estate, based near Corwen in North Wales, is celebrating the yuletide holidays with a packed programme of events and activities for all the family to enjoy.

And there are hundreds of the Estate’s award-winning free range organic turkeys up for grabs, as well as a selection of festive meats and hampers including the popular Christmas garnish packs, beef roasting joints and the epic ‘ultimate weekend meat box’ complete with wine, beers, crisps, cheese and crackers.

First up in the calendar is the Christmas Fair and Santa’s Grotto, over two days beginning Saturday December 7, followed by the Rhug Chapel Carol Service and late-night shopping on Thursday December 12.

Rhug Estate owner Lord Newborough hopes to see more stallholders sign up for the fair and looks forward to welcoming new and loyal customers in the run up to December 25.

“There is something for everyone at Rhug during the festive period, whether you’re looking for quality, organic produce and products for the holidays or an escape with the family to join in our celebrations,” he said. “It is a special time of year as the atmosphere here is so warm and welcoming, we really get into the spirit of things and the farm shop team are well prepared and well stocked to ensure you have the most incredible Christmas.”

Lord Newborough added:

“We look forward to seeing you all and encourage anyone planning to pre-book one of our organic turkeys to do so as soon as possible to avoid missing out. “They are so sought-after even Michelin-starred restaurants have them on their festive menus, as they have so much texture, flavour and cook faster than conventional turkeys.”

With orders coming in from as far away as Singapore and Hong Kong, the raft of offers and items on sale at Rhug ensure they have you covered when planning what for many is the most important meal of the year.

There are initiatives and incentives for loyalty card holders, digital gift cards, vouchers to spend in-store, and a gift-wrapping service.

Black Friday deals have led to a surge in interest and Lord Newborough says this could be their busiest Christmas yet.