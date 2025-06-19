£123m Investment Programme Delivers ‘Meaningful Change’ Across North Wales

A government-funded programme has delivered ‘meaningful success and change' across North Wales.

The region was allocated more than £123 million from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), with 169 projects delivering tailored schemes across three priorities: communities and place; supporting local businesses; and people and skills.

With the six North Wales local authorities empowered to make funding decisions, more than 15,000 people, 4,135 businesses, and more than 1,830 local groups were supported from 2022 to 2025.

Key takeaways from the programme’s achievements include more than 500 community facilities built or improved, many of which have upgraded facilities to support the future sustainability of much needed local services, close to 1,000 jobs safeguarded with another 686 created, more than 38,750 volunteering opportunities, and more than 10,263 events and activities run.

The stats were revealed at a celebratory event held at Conwy Business Centre, with a publication launched detailing some of the success stories across Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, the Isle of Anglesey, and Wrexham.

North Wales Corporate Joint Committee vice chair, Cllr Charlie McCoubrey, said:

“The information to hand already paints a promising picture of meaningful success and change across North Wales. We are already witnessing the positive effects of improved local community assets and infrastructure, growth and efficiency among businesses, and progress in supporting people into employment. “The Shared Prosperity Fund in North Wales – thanks to the flexible approach at the heart of the SPF – shows how, by empowering local areas, regional and national priorities can be efficiently and effectively addressed.”

Further data revealed more than 7,600 individuals gained or were supported to gain a qualification, close to 5,300 people accessed employability support, and businesses reduced their CO2 by 456 tonnes.

One beneficiary who has praised the impact the UKSPF has had on growing her business is Llanbenwch owner Sara Evans.

Assisted by the Supporting Local Businesses Denbighshire Key Fund, Sara utilised £19,408 to create a new and improved kitchen at the park’s café, which will also double up as a space for workshops and events.

She said: