£120m Contract to Supply High-Tech Rifle Sights Sustains 650 North Wales Jobs

British soldiers are to receive high-tech rifle sights under a £120 million contract which will sustain 650 jobs in St Asaph, Denbighshire.

The new contract, announced by the Ministry of Defence, will supply up to 10,000 high performance rifle sights. The TALON Fused Weapon Sight is manufactured by defence company Qioptiq and is the most advanced sight the British Army will have used. The £120 million contract continues procurement of the TALON sight, under a seven-year Framework Agreement with Qioptiq.



The sight helps with war fighting at night, as it uses the latest optical technology to detect enemy soldiers better in low light. The sight also has an advanced ability to recognise adversaries through body heat, known as thermal recognition.

The TALON sight will also provide soldiers with the ability to more accurately detect enemy targets from an increased distance up to 1 kilometre, including in the dark. They will fit seamlessly onto the Army’s SA80 A3 and HUNTER rifles.

Minister for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard said:

“Rolling out this high-tech rifle sight shows how we’re investing in new tech for our soldiers to take the fight to our adversaries. The rifle night sights are tried and tested, proving highly effective to keep British soldiers protected in difficult environments. “The deal is also a great jobs boost for Wales, with £120 million invested and 650 jobs sustained in the local area.”

While some soldiers are already using the sight in tests, the first of the new sights is expected to be in use more widely across the Army next year.

The Enhanced Light Force Battalion, 2 Royal YORKS based in Chester, have been tasked since 2021 with trialling the development of the cutting-edge rifle night sight systems. British soldiers got firsthand experience with the advanced rifle capability and provided glowing feedback.

Brigadier Nick Serle, Head Military Capability Delivery (MCD) in the British Army Headquarters Programmes Directorate said:

“This contract results from true collaboration between the user community, our trials and development teams, Dstl, DE&S and Qioptiq. We expect the sight to continue to develop and remain truly world-leading. It is testament to the power of collaboration.”

Critical in-service support for the sights will be managed through the Surveillance and Target Acquisition support contract delivered by Excelitas, which owns Qioptiq.

Peter White, Managing Director of Excelitas, said: