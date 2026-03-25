12 New Youth Hubs and Devolved Employment Support Funding Announced for Wales

Twelve new Youth Hubs are set to be created in Wales to provide expanded employment support.

Youth Hubs bring together Jobcentre Plus, local authority services, employers and training providers under one roof to support young people aged 16–24.

As part of this expansion, every Youth Hub will meet a set of minimum standards, ensuring young people can access on-site jobcentre support alongside mental health and housing support, skills and training opportunities, careers guidance and direct connections to employers with live job and apprenticeship opportunities.

The expansion comes as the UK Government has agreed to hand over control of further employment support funding, in addition to transferring up to £20m of funding for the Economic Inactivity Trailblazer Pilots across 2025-26 to 2026-27.

This funding will give the Welsh Government ability to design local employment programmes, ensuring decisions about getting people back into work are put in the hands of local leaders who know their communities best.

As part of Youth Guarantee, every area in Great Britain will host a Youth Hub to establish a national network and address the almost one million young people not earning or learning – a rise of 2450000 between 2021 – 2024 – so that every young person can progress wherever they live.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:

“Today marks a major boost for young people across Wales. “We are delivering support in every region, connecting young people with employers and meeting them where they are so they can take the first step into work, as we reform the welfare state to a working state. “While devolving employment support funding to Wales puts the power to help people back the hands of local leaders who know their communities best.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“More young people in Wales will get the support they need to get that vital first job through the expansion of the UK Government’s Youth Hubs to more communities. “From to Caerphilly to Conwy these new Youth Hubs will provide tailored support, access to training opportunities and connections to employers who have job vacancies so that young people can learn and earn and have all the opportunities they deserve. “We know that local service providers understand the needs of people living in their communities and how best to support them. That is why we are devolving the funding of employment support to the Welsh Government to help them get more people into work.”

Minister for Skills Jack Sargeant said:

“Today's announcement is a major step forward for young people across Wales, enhancing our Young Person’s Guarantee which has already benefited 64,000 young people in this Government term. “These 12 new Youth Hubs, combined with devolved employment support funding, mean local leaders can design programmes that truly reflect the needs of their communities. “Transferring control of the £20 million Economic Inactivity Trailblazer funding to the Welsh Government means decisions about getting people back into work are made by those who know their communities best. “This is devolution working at its best and will help to ensure that every young person in Wales, no matter where they live, can fulfil their potential and build a brighter future.”

The 12 new Youth Hubs are part of a commitment to launch one in more than 360 areas across Great Britain over the next three years.