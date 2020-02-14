Description

This workshop aims to provide information to support you with personal and capital allowances, simple tax and NI calculations and self-assessment. We answer the question “Why is bookkeeping important?”, and how to keep records to ensure you have control of your business transactions. This is a practical workshop and enables you to feel confident and understand the reasons why tax and good bookkeeping are essential and sound business practice.

This workshop will also look at the key elements of running the money side of your business. It introduces the basic financial statements, shows you how a Profit and Loss Account and balance sheet are put together and explains cash-flow statements. In short, it helps you understand enough of the detail to take control of your business.

By the end of this module you will:

Understand the basic financial statements for your business

Be able to put together a profit and loss account and read a balance sheet

Know how to complete a cash-flow forecast and use it to keep track of your finances

Understand the different ways to forecast sales

Be able to prepare a set of figures for your business to manage your finances effectively

The planned introduction of digital tax will also be discussed and how to ensure you are not left confused by the changes to submitting returns. The presentation will explain what digital tax is, how and why it is being introduced.

To book your place, call 01656 868500.

This workshop is ideal for self-employed or small trading businesses with under 5 employee

** Please note, we are unable to accept the following: **

No more than 1 delegate per business at this event** If you are living outside of Wales but are intending to set up a business in Wales, you will be accepted onto our Workshops **

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:11th March 2020 – 09:30 – 16:00

WHERE:Pontypridd – University of South Wales – Exchange (Brecon Building)