Join female business owners at the Springfield Hotel, Holywell for this FSB Women in Business North Wales event

FSB Women in Business North Wales has been established to provide a supportive, friendly and safe environment with personal development always at the top of our agenda and this month we are excited to be celebrating International Women’s Day.

Please note, we are combining this month’s #FSBConnect with the Women in Business event, so this is the only FSB event at the Springfield this week. Whatever your gender, you’re welcome at this event!

This event will also feature a ‘Show & Tell’ where attendees can have a table and show their products/services.

Together, we’re creating a network to help women develop confidence and personal skills that underpin our leadership and managerial capabilities.

Together, we’re achieving our goals by accessing business support; speaking to other business women at different stages of their journey, learning from role models and mentors to develop our business ideas and identify our strategies for business growth.

Together, we’re improving our mindset and breaking through our business and personal challenges. We’re addressing personal barriers such as, practical and social challenges; issues relating to the care of children, work-life balance/conflict; and for some, a lack of confidence.

“If you want to go fast then go alone, but if you want to go far then go together” (African proverb).

Together we can go far and reach our full potential.

Together we can support all women across North Wales to achieve their aspirations.

We look forward to welcoming you!

Follow us

Check our active social media account regularly for announcements and updates on events, speakers and content @FSBWomenNWales

For general booking enquiries regarding the event please contact [email protected] .uk or call 07917 162779

For further enquiries regarding this or other FSB Women in Business or #FSBConnect events in the area, please email Sandra Donoghue, FSB North Wales Area Leader, or call 07748 528505

Please note, booking online is essential – we are unable to take cash payments on arrival. Also, you will only be able to book one ticket per person at the moment. We thank you for your understanding.

Cost:Free for FSB members – £5 for non-members – Includes light refreshments

WHEN:11th March 2020 – 10:00 – 12:00

WHERE:Holywell – Springfield Hotel & Health Club

SOURCE:fsb.org.uk