Description

Workplace wellbeing is higher on the business agenda in the UK than ever. One in six workers experiences a mental health problem at any one time with stress responsible for almost half of working days lost in Britain due to health issues.

Costs for employers have risen 16% since 2017 with rising presenteeism being the major driver and young people the most vulnerable employee group. The case for employers to invest is better than ever with £5 saved for every £1 spent.

Recent research shows people living in former industrial areas such as the upper Rhymney valley enjoy fewer years of healthy living compared to more affluent areas of the UK. This affects their personal and professional lives.

To assess workplace wellbeing with the aim of improving it using the Reddot365 digital methodology with a selected cohort of businesses linking with the IWN and associated activities