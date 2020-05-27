Grab a cuppa and get inspired from your office or sofa!

You just need a way of getting online and a webcam, speaker and mic (most devices have these inbuilt). Use your desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone.

You'll be emailed the link to the video conferencing (we use Zoom) and instructions in the booking confirmation and nearer the time of the meeting.

Timings

4pm – Welcome and informal networking as we greet people to the call

4.05pm – Quick introductions by online chat and /or voice

4.10pm – Unstoppable YOU! – Tracy Schmitt

4.30pm – Q&A

4.40pm – Breakout networking

4.55pm – Closing comments

5pm – Event ends

About Unstoppable Tracy Schmitt

World class motivational speaker, Tracy has shared the stage with Jane Fonda, Dr. Phil, Michael Douglas, John Travolta, Mel Gibson, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Robbins and more! Her mind blowing story always gets standing ovations pushing audiences out of their limitation zones.

Tracy doesn't just talk high performance in business…she lives it! Multi award-winning, with over 30 millions views online, even name checked by Oprah!

Oh, did we mention she was born a 4-way amputee?

Success depends on perseverance. With humor and motivation, you can crush your obstacles and soar to the top! No matter where you are in life, sometimes you just need to be inspired.

In ‘Unstoppable You', Unstoppable Tracy helps you see that you can conquer your impossible.