Description

NatWest and WEConnect International Female Entrepreneurship UK Roadshow 2020

The advancement of female entrepreneurs represents a £250bn opportunity for the UK economy. Currently, female entrepreneurs are under-represented in many sectors such as manufacturing, IT, financial services and transportation. The government-commissioned *Rose Review published last year, examined the barriers women in business face and details what can be done to overcome them including increasing funding for women who want to start a business, providing greater family care support and increasing access to networking opportunities. *The findings from the Rose Review mirrored the Welsh Government’s Supporting Entrepreneurial Women in Wales’ report.

As such WEConnect International and NatWest have come together to host a series of events across the UK for female entrepreneurs including this event in Cardiff on the 11th February and the next one in Glasgow on the 24th March.

At the event, you will have the opportunity to:

• Find out how NatWest is committed to supporting female entrepreneurs and empowering them to succeed.

• Hear about the benefits to your business of the WEConnect International network including the support and opportunities available to you as a women-owned business.

• Discover your mindset and learn how your mindset may be affecting the way that you operate.

• Understand your mindset; how you have made decisions previously and how mindset can impact your actions.

• Learn tips and tools that make entrepreneurs more likely to succeed.

• Take part in valuable open discussions, knowledge and experience sharing with like-minded individuals.

There are a limited number of places available for this free event so if you are interested in attending, please sign up now.

Agenda

10:00 – Registration and arrival

10:30 – Welcome from NatWest and WEConnect International

10:40 – Update from WEConnect International and 30-second business introductions

11:20 – NatWest Mindset Taster session – learn to discover your mindset. This session will take you through various ways of questioning to understand how you have made decisions previously and whether this has been led by a ‘fixed’ or ‘growth’ mindset. You will learn how your mindset can impact your actions and how to ensure you are not limited by it. You’ll also take away tips and tools that make entrepreneurs more likely to succeed.

12:40 – Lunch and Networking

13:30 – Short learning session – speaker and topic TBC

13:45 – Q&A panel discussion – challenges and opportunities around growing your business.

14:15 – Closing remarks

14:30 – Further networking at a local venue (pay as you go)

Cost:Free

WHEN:11th February – 2020 – 10:00 AM – 2:30 PM GMT

WHERE:Cardiff – Natwest, One Central Square

SOURCE:eventbrite.co.uk