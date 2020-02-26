Description

Join us for a networking breakfast at the headquarters of IAC Ltd (Industrial Automation & Control) – one of the leading industrial control systems integrators in the UK, with operations world-wide. The company operates from a state-of-the-art facility in Newport, South Wales and employs over 65 people at this site with another 30 around the world.

IAC has a particular expertise in the application and manufacture of variable speed drive systems, along with vast experience in PLC and SCADA design.

Come and meet MD Peter Lewis to hear all about IAC and how the company managed to overcome the challenges of the implementation of ISO 14000 (a system for helping companies reduce industrial waste and environmental damage and a framework for better environmental impact management). Peter will also talk about how the system has benefitted IAC from an environmental management perspective.

You are then cordially invited on a tour of the factory, after which we will have a chance to discuss the events of the morning with a Q&A session.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Parking is available on-site and we will circulate a map to all attendees prior to arrival.