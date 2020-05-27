Our very popular fortnightly Zokit Cardiff Event at the Village Hotel is moving online until further notice.

Face to face networking is still the best way to grow your network and using online technology Zokit Cardiff is now using this to continue to provide a platform for our members and visitors during the CoronaVirus

Online networking is creating real focused commercial opportunities and we want to support you through these unprecedented times. Our feature image came from Zokit Vale which proved the demand to find ways to overcome business challenges.

This is a Zokit members exclusive event and we will continue to follow our tried and tested meeting format look forward to welcoming you.

Any questions please email our Hub Leader Bob Kennedy on [email protected] or text 07918080749