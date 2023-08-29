£10M Plans Progress at Peblig Industrial Estate

FI Real Estate Management (FIREM), one of the largest industrial land owners in North Wales, is advancing plans to redevelop Peblig Industrial Estate to create 38 new units for light industrial, manufacturing and logistics use and the refurbishment of a further 68,250 sq ft.

FIREM has been working closely with Gwynedd County Council on a planning application that would see the demolition of the ageing units and the construction of modern, fit-for-purpose industrial space in its place.

Existing businesses relocated from the blocks targeted for demolition to newer units on the site adjacent to the Afon Seiont river.

The proposed £10m redevelopment of Peblig Industrial Estate brings FIREM’s total investment in North Wales to over £160m. The business is also currently progressing planning applications to unlock development to deliver a further 1.5m sq ft at Wrexham Industrial Estate for logistics and distribution which is estimated to create 1,500 jobs.

FIREM is hoping to start on site in September with the redevelopment expected to be complete in approximately 18 months.

FIREM will be working with Gwynedd Council and local employment agencies to maximise local employment and supply chain opportunities.

Tim Knowles, founder and Managing Director of FI Real Estate Management commented: