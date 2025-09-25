£10m Fund to Boost Next-Generation Semiconductor Development

The UK Government has announced a £10 million investment in the semiconductor industry.

The investment is expected to support up to 40 British businesses in accelerating development of semiconductors. Funding will be targeted at boosting areas where the UK is strongest, said the UK Government.

The UK semiconductor sector is expected to grow by 75% by 2030. The UK Government said that Welsh-based firms including Vishay and KLA in Newport were driving innovation in cutting edge technologies from flexible electronics and graphene-based devices to power semiconductors and advanced manufacturing.

Companies to benefit from the Innovate UK fund include Paragraf Limited, which develops highly energy-efficient semiconductor devices using graphene technology. These advanced devices could help mobile phone batteries last longer and reduce energy consumption in cars, aircraft, and defence systems.

The technology underpins critical national infrastructure, from secure communications and defence systems to satellites and cyber security, making UK semiconductor innovation vital for national resilience.

Tech Minister Kanishka Narayan said:

“There is immense potential in the UK semiconductors sector. By investing in its growth, we will build on our country’s strengths, setting ourselves apart in a highly competitive market to unlock new skilled jobs at home and boost our economy. “We’re backing Britain’s businesses with the support they need to thrive, helping turn world-class research into major advancements such as more efficient mobile phones and TVs – making life easier for people right across the UK.”

Meanwhile, Silicon Microgravity Limited will create matchbox-sized navigation devices that can work without relying on satellite signals. These devices will be used in wearable technology such as fitness trackers and smartwatches, as well as industrial robots, providing the UK with critical capabilities in navigation technology that strengthens our independence from international systems.

The fund will provide these companies with access to specialist, ultra-clean semiconductor manufacturing facilities, technical expertise, and business mentoring to help translate their innovations into commercial products.

Minister Narayan announced the funding at the Microelectronics UK Conference, where international industry leaders and government representatives will gather to advance collaboration and innovation.

Iain Mauchline, Head of Semiconductors, Innovate UK, said: