£10k Rail Cash Boost for Community Groups in Rural North Wales

Community groups near rural railway stations are on track for a funding boost.

Conwy Valley and North West Wales Coast Community Rail Partnership and Transport for Wales have united to support organisations building back from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They have launched a £10,000 scheme offering up to £250 to groups affected by the Coronavirus.

Community Rail Officer Karen Williams said:

“We have launched this fund in partnership to support organisations directly or indirectly affected by the pandemic. “Applicants will need to demonstrate how the grant will enable them to move forward as a sustainable community operation and how it will benefit those around them. “The resilience shown by so many over the last 16 months has been incredible, and we wanted to reinforce that by making this funding available.”

The scheme is facilitated by Community and Voluntary Support Conwy (CVSC) for community and voluntary groups within a five-mile radius of stations along the routes from Llandudno to Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno Junction to Holyhead.

Wendy Jones, Chief Officer of CVSC, said:

“We are delighted to be part of this as we know a small investment can go a long way in supporting local community groups, especially now, when so many events that have been cancelled over the last 18 months can be supported to be held safely. “CVSC administers other grant schemes that have funded similar projects such as fogging machines to clean equipment, safety signage, art projects, village shows and day trips to improve mental health and wellbeing, so the money can be put to very good use.”

The stations included are Holyhead, Valley, Rhosneigr, Ty Croes, Bodorgon, Llanfairpwll, Bangor, Llanfairfechan, Penmaenmawr, Conwy and Llandudno Junction, Blaenau Ffestiniog, Roman Bridge, Dolwyddelan, Pont-y-Pant, Betws-y-Coed, Llanrwst, North Llanrwst, Dolgarrog, Tal-y-Cafn, Glan Conwy, Deganwy and Llandudno.

To apply and for more information contact Philip Jones at CVSC on 01492 523843 or email [email protected]

Visit the website at https://www.cvsc.org.uk/en/funding/conwy-valley-and-north-west-wales-coast-community-rail-partnership-fund for full guidelines and application forms.

For more on Conwy Valley and North West Wales Coast Community Rail Partnership, visit www.conwyvalleyrailway.co.uk.

Conwy Valley and North West Wales Coast Community Rail Partnership works in collaboration with Transport for Wales and is hosted by ​Creating Enterprise, a social enterprise which demonstrates a strong social value, investing in communities, volunteers and finding employment to bring about positive change across North Wales.