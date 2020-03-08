£10,000 for Budding Entrepreneurs to Start Their Own Business

Business insurance provider Simply Business has launched a competition to win £10,000 so budding entrepreneurs can make the leap to start or grow their own business.

Small businesses have a big, positive impact. They account for 99% of all businesses in the UK and generate £2 trillion annually to the UK economy. They provide vital jobs and services within communities right across the UK.

The common barriers to starting a business are finance, fear and knowledge. So to help overcome this people can apply to win £10,000 cash from Simply Business to help kick-start their business.

The insurance provider will also be releasing a series of free guides to help start ups navigate company registration, marketing or where to access business finance, all designed to enable more UK SMEs to thrive.

Applications close on July 31. The winning business idea will be announced in the week beginning September 15.

Alan Thomas, UK CEO of Simply Business, commented: