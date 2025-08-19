£1 Rail Travel Offered Across Pay As You Go Routes in South East Wales

Transport for Wales is offering customers a limited-time opportunity to travel on Pay As You Go (PAYG) rail services for just £1.

Running from 19th August until 28th August, this exclusive tap in, tap out promotion is available across the 95 PAYG-enabled stations in South East Wales. This includes all Valleys lines and routes to Bridgend, Maesteg, the Vale of Glamorgan, Abergavenny, and Chepstow.

This £1 per single journey promotion is exclusively available to passengers using PAYG, and excludes all other ticket types.

The one-off promotion could see passengers receiving a maximum discount of £3.20 on a single fare journey, adding further reinforcement to PAYG being the cheapest way to travel on Transport for Wales’ services in the Metro area.

Transport for Wales was the first train operator outside of London and the South East of England to introduce this paying system last year and it has become their fastest selling product.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said:

“Many customers across Southeast Wales are already benefiting from the fastest, easiest and cheapest fares through TfW’s Pay As You Go (PAYG) service. This limited time £1 fare provides a great opportunity for those passengers not using the service to give it a go, with many journeys on new trains as a result of our £800m investment. “And of course with the introduction of PAYG across North Wales coming soon, more and more people will get the opportunity to benefit from cheaper fares.”

Alexia Course, TfW Chief Commercial Officer said: