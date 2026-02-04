£1.5m Boost to Drive Pride and Regeneration Across Clwyd North

New UK Government investment is set to deliver improvements to high streets and public spaces across Clwyd North.

Gill German MP has welcomed £1.5 million from the Pride in Place Impact Fund, awarded to Denbighshire County Council to support ‘practical, locally focused projects' that enhance town centres and community facilities.

In Clwyd North, the funding will support improvements to town centre buildings and shopfronts in Rhyl and Denbigh, building on regeneration already underway, strengthening pride in place and supporting long-term regeneration.

In Rhyl, this includes further work following recent improvements to the former Woolworths building on High Street and Mr B's amusement centre on West Parade.

“I am delighted this UK Government funding will support improvements to our high streets and local facilities in Clwyd North,” said Gill. “This investment will help revitalise town centres and make our public spaces more welcoming and accessible. “It is about creating a visible, lasting difference for communities and strengthening pride in the places where we live and work, delivering on the UK Government's commitment to backing local areas.”

The funding will also enhance the visitor experience at the newly opened Bodelwyddan Country Park through improvements to public convenience facilities. In addition, town centre public toilets will be upgraded in Rhyl, St Asaph, Rhuddlan and Denbigh.

The programme forms part of the UK Government's wider Pride in Place scheme, which focuses on backing coastal, market and historic towns with targeted investment that delivers visible improvements and supports local economies.

Gill said:

“This funding builds on the £20 million Pride in Place programme already secured for Rhyl, which is delivering community-led improvements over the next 10 years. “That long-term investment is being driven locally through Our Rhyl / Ein Rhyl, bringing together partners and the community to shape a shared vision for the town. “As a member of that Board, I have seen first-hand how this funding is already supporting regeneration and helping local people take a leading role in Rhyl's future. Together, this investment represents a real vote of confidence in the town and in the power of local leadership to deliver lasting change.”

The Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Steve Reed, added: