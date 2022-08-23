£1.5 Million Fund Opens to Celebrate Wales in the World Cup

As we begin the 100 day countdown to Cymru’s first World Cup game in 64 years, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has launched a £1.5 million fund to promote and celebrate Wales.

The fund will support a range of organisations from culture, arts, sport and media for activities to celebrate Wales in the World Cup. This could include activity to promote Wales globally, delivering events to get young people involved in sport, connecting with Welsh diaspora, or helping fans celebrate the games here in Wales and right across the world.

The World Cup Partner Support Fund is one part of the activity the Welsh Government has planned to maximise the opportunities from Cymru’s exciting participation in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The Welsh Government will use the global tournament to promote Wales to the world, projecting our nation’s values and securing a positive and lasting legacy for Wales and Welsh football.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, said: