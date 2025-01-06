£1.4bn Road Project ‘Will be Completed This Summer’

A £1.4 billion project to upgrade the A465 between Hirwaun and Dowlais is set to be completed this summer.

The Welsh Government said the project – one of the UK’s largest and most technically challenging – would improve accessibility, reduce journey times, provide extra resilience and reliability, and enhance road safety.

When completed it will have delivered 17.7km of new dual carriageway, 6.1km of sideroads, more than 14km of active travel routes, 38 new culverts, 30 new bridges and 28 retaining walls.

The Welsh Government says the scheme has also created “significant opportunities for the local economy”, including:

Creating more than 2,000 new jobs, with over half of those employed living in the local area

Employing 158 apprentices with just under half from the Valleys region

Supporting more than 66 community initiatives

Spending more than £200 million in the Valleys supply chain

Delivering more than 22,000 hours of pupil engagement

As well as economic benefits the project has also created a series of environmental benefits, the Welsh Government said. To mitigate ecological impacts a series of measures have been taken as part of the project.

These include:

The relocation of species such as great crested newt and marsh fritillary butterfly and the creation of new habitats to support these alongside bats, dormouse and lapwing

Relocating coppiced stools and topsoil from ancient woodland impacted by the project

Planting more than 55,000 trees in the local area with a total of 120,000 expected to be planted by the end of the programme.

Speaking on a visit to the A465 project, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said:

“Fixing our roads is a key priority for us. We’ve spent £1 billion fixing and improving our roads since 2021, including more than £250 million in the past year. “This project is an incredibly impressive piece of engineering and a fantastic example of how targeted investment in road infrastructure can deliver on many levels, providing jobs for the local community, improving accessibility, supporting education and skills, alongside delivering environmental benefits. “It’s been a complex project which has not been without its challenges, and I would like to thank everyone who has played their part in helping us to deliver one of the largest road projects in the UK.”

Tony Gibbons, who owns family-run Atlas Groundworks Ltd, explained how the project has benefited his business:

“It has allowed us to upscale our operations and further strengthen our reputation in the construction industry. As a result of this we’ve been able to create new job opportunities for local people and enhance our skills so that we can expand our business services. I am very grateful to have been involved in this exceptional project.”

Tim Wroblewski, Associate Director and Principal Environmental Planner for TACP (UK) Ltd, added: