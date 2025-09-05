£1.3m Investment Set to Upgrade X-Ray Room in Swansea

People in Swansea will benefit from faster diagnoses following a £1.3 million Welsh Government investment to upgrade X-ray facilities in Morriston Hospital’s emergency department.

The funding will replace a 15-year-old system with modern digital technology that produces instant high-quality images, meaning quicker results.

The new digital system will help reduce radiation exposure for patients and staff and automated positioning features will make machines safer and easier for radiographers to use.

Unlike the older equipment which can cause delays in patient diagnostics, the new reliable systems will help medical teams assess more patients efficiently.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles, said:

“We’re investing millions to replace and upgrade diagnostic equipment in hospitals across Wales, showing our commitment to equip the NHS with the modern tools it needs to improve patient care. “The new automated digital x-ray systems will help teams at Morriston Hospital diagnose a range of conditions faster and more accurately, helping more people be assessed and begin treatment sooner.”

Radiology site lead at Morriston Hospital, Ceri White, said: