£1.3m Investment Set to Upgrade X-Ray Room in Swansea

People in Swansea will benefit from faster diagnoses following a £1.3 million Welsh Government investment to upgrade X-ray facilities in Morriston Hospital’s emergency department.
The funding will replace a 15-year-old system with modern digital technology that produces instant high-quality images, meaning quicker results.
The new digital system will help reduce radiation exposure for patients and staff and automated positioning features will make machines safer and easier for radiographers to use.
Unlike the older equipment which can cause delays in patient diagnostics, the new reliable systems will help medical teams assess more patients efficiently.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles, said:
“We’re investing millions to replace and upgrade diagnostic equipment in hospitals across Wales, showing our commitment to equip the NHS with the modern tools it needs to improve patient care.
“The new automated digital x-ray systems will help teams at Morriston Hospital diagnose a range of conditions faster and more accurately, helping more people be assessed and begin treatment sooner.”
Radiology site lead at Morriston Hospital, Ceri White, said:
“This investment replacing x-ray equipment for the emergency department will significantly enhance diagnostic capacity and improve patient flow through one of the busiest emergency departments in Wales.
“The new equipment will help to support faster access to vital imaging, enabling clinicians to make timely decisions and provide patients with the right care, at the right time. It will also help create an improved working environment for radiographers and help clinical teams respond more effectively to growing demand in emergency care.”