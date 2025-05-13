£1.1m Renovation of Historic Pub Creates Flagship Site for Nationwide Rollout

A £1.1 million deal funded by Bathgate Business Finance has supported the refurbishment of a historic village pub in North Wales to a contemporary gastropub.

The Crown in Bodedern, Anglesey, has been transformed by Bali Kaur and Sabhi Singh of SBJJ Group, which has successfully operated various businesses in the area for more than 20 years.

Bathgate Business Finance was introduced to SBJJ Group by Richard Fraser-Williams from Business Wales. It arranged asset finance and secured property finance for the client, as well as providing a loan from its own book, The Bathgate Capital Fund.

The funding has supported complete kitchen refits, front-of-house refurbishment, compliance and safety measures, interior and branding development and initial staff recruitment and training.

The transformation of The Crown was led by project manager, Dipa Somal, who brought the innovative ‘Pind and Pint’ concept to The Crown, with Pind meaning ‘village’ in India.

It is now a modern gastropub that brings together the bold, vibrant flavours of Indian cuisine with the comforting familiarity of British pub classics, and flagship site for what will be a nationwide rollout.

Sabhi from SBJJ Group said:

“The team at Bathgate was exceptional. Working with them has allowed us to realise our vision in full, laying down strong foundations not just for this site but for the future of the brand. “One of the main challenges was finding a funding partner who understood both the ambition behind the concept and the fast-paced nature of hospitality investments. We needed flexibility, speed, and a tailored approach that aligned with our long-term objectives. Traditional routes proved restrictive and didn’t fully support the scale of what we aimed to deliver. “Bathgate stood out due to their deep understanding of the hospitality sector and their ability to provide flexible and structured finance solutions. They took the time to understand our business model and aspirations, and rather than offering a one-size-fits-all approach, they delivered a bespoke solution that perfectly matched our needs.”

Ian Adams, Director at Bathgate Business Finance, said:

“We were incredibly impressed from the very start by Bali and Sahbi’s vision not just for The Crown, but for the wider brand. “Many start-up businesses do find access to traditional finance challenging, and as this deal was based on projections a bespoke solution was required. We were able to support with lending from our own book, Bathgate Capital, to finance ongoing works, while we put security in place and restructured the finance. “Working closely with our client and their accountant, we built a strong relationship that allowed us to get the deal completed. The Crown now looks absolutely spectacular. We’re looking forward to seeing the brand and concept develop further and continuing our excellent relationship to support future growth.”

Richard Fraser-Williams, Relationship Manager, Business Wales, said:

“It has been a pleasure working with Bali, Sabhi and Jordleen to develop this exciting, amazing quality project, which will bring a much-needed boost to the village, and to Ynys Môn's economy. There was no doubt that this was a viable proposition, which Bathgate also saw from the outset and worked tirelessly to come up with a package that works for our mutual clients.”

SBJJ Group is already actively looking to secure its next location to build on momentum and meet growing interest from both customers and potential partners.

Sabhi added: